$11m assets subject to active forfeiture cases

[Photo: File]

Around 11 million dollars in assets are currently subject to active forfeiture cases, most of which are linked to drug-related offences.

The Government says it is strengthening efforts to disrupt the financial proceeds of serious crime.

Acting Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga told Parliament this week there has been a notable increase in forfeiture cases.

He says one recent major case involves properties worth almost nine million dollars.

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The Government has also established a separate Civil Forfeiture Unit within the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Prosecutors have obtained Unexplained Wealth Orders under the Proceeds of Crime Act against known drug dealers whose wealth is significantly beyond their legitimate declared income.

Fiji’s 2025 National Risk Assessment identified illicit narcotics offences and organised crime as key contributors to the country’s high money laundering risk.

Other areas include tax and customs-related crime, illegal fishing, bribery and corruption.

Several agencies are working together to improve the detection and disruption of illicit financial activity, including the Fiji Police Force, FICAC, the Financial

Intelligence Unit, FRCS, the Reserve Bank of Fiji and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The work is also part of Fiji’s preparations for its 2026 Mutual Evaluation of its anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism framework.

The assessment will examine how effectively Fiji identifies financial crime risks, prosecutes offenders and restrains and confiscates assets linked to criminal activity.