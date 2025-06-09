$150 bribe allegedly offered to Police after meth arrest

[Photo: File]

A 44-year-old man will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court charged with a case of alleged unlawful possession of illicit drugs as well as an additional charge of attempted bribery.

According to police, the suspect was stopped and searched by a team of officers on patrol in Delainavesi on Wednesday, during which a zip-lock plastic bag containing white crystals was discovered.

The substance later tested positive for methamphetamine.

The accused then allegedly offered $150 to the arresting officer to release him before fleeing the scene, where two officers arrested him.

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The accused has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs, one count of attempted bribery and one count of serious assault.

He will appear at the Suva Magistrates Court today.