CETWUF says EFL claims remain outstanding

[Photo: FILE]

The Construction, Energy and Timber Workers Union of Fiji is rejecting claims by Energy Fiji Limited that its 2024 and 2025 log of claims have been withdrawn or abandoned.

In a statement, CETWUF says the Court did not determine that the claims were withdrawn, abandoned or extinguished.

The union says instead, it was directed to proceed with the signing of the Collective Agreement, which it says was completed in June.

CETWUF says it again notified EFL this week that the 2024 and 2025 claims remain active and outstanding.

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The union is also raising concerns over what it describes as inequality and discriminatory practices in remuneration, allowances and working conditions.

The union claims EFL executive management received pay increases of about 13.5 percent, while workers were offered five percent over two years.

CETWUF National Secretary John Paul says the union will continue to pursue negotiations on the outstanding claims.

The union has called on EFL to enter collective bargaining in good faith, warning it may pursue other remedies under the Employment Relations Act if negotiations do not proceed within the required timeframe.