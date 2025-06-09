242 doctors to join health system

[Photo: File]

Fiji is preparing to bring more than 240 newly trained doctors through its public health workforce pipeline, as the Government plans for the next generation of medical officers and interns.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says 121 new medical doctors are expected to complete their internships by July 2027, while another 121 medical interns are expected to begin their internships in January 2027.

He says the Government is committed to ensuring suitably qualified doctors have opportunities to enter the public health workforce.

Dr Lalabalavu adds that recruitment will depend on approved and funded positions, hospital and health facility staffing needs, and vacancies across health divisions, population needs and priority clinical services.

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“And the completion of internship is an important milestone, but not the end of the process. Following successful completion of internship and the required professional registration, the Ministry will assess available positions and service requirements across all health systems.”

He says workforce planning is not only focused on current needs, but also on doctors who will enter the health system in the coming years.

The Minister says the Government has invested significantly in the education and training of medical students and wants that investment to contribute to a stronger and more sustainable medical workforce across Fiji.

He says medical graduates will continue through the established process from internship to becoming medical officers, with recruitment based on the needs of the public health system.