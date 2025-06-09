Westpac Fiji announces education grant recipients

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Westpac Fiji has announced 30 recipients of its 2026 Women and Girls Education Grant, supporting students and adult learners across Fiji.

This year’s theme, “Balance the Scales: Empowering Fijian Women and Girls through Education,” challenged applicants to explore how education can help build a safer, fairer and more equal future.

The grants recognise ideas focused on tackling discrimination, strengthening rights awareness and improving opportunities for women and girls.

Ten recipients were selected from each of the primary, secondary, tertiary, and adult learner categories.

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Primary school recipients will receive $500 each, secondary school recipients $1,000 each, and tertiary and adult learners $2,500 each to support their education.

Westpac Pacific Managing Director Emma Low says education can open doors, challenge barriers and create more equal opportunities for women and girls.

She says the programme also gives learners a platform to share the future they want for their communities.

The 2026 recipients are:

Primary: Aanvi Shanaya Kumar, Adi Amasai Tuta, Akata Tirotuma, Alysha Sharma, Jane Aisea, Mere Kurumaira Qalilawa, Pooi Fiuth Faith Savirio, Phyllis Diana Saurogo Saulekaleka, Ranaysha Kumar and Saini Betei.

Secondary: Akshara Dayal, Ashriya Reddy, Catherine Prasad, Koila Rosi Cornell, Lilian Rose Cakacaka, Niharika Jas, Mansi Reddy, Ritika Kumar, Shadia Shahista and Sweta Maharaj.

Tertiary and Adult Learners: Aastha Mehta, Glennis Ratu, Ilisapeci Cilavisiga, Joana Leca, Payal Pritika Chand, Reijeli Talei, Sonika Prasad, Sylvia Nadan, Teresia Tekivakatini Moceituba and Vere Adi Lili Raikadroka.

Westpac Fiji says the programme aims to reduce financial barriers to education while encouraging conversations around equality, safety, rights and opportunity.