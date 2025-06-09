Fiji chairs Pacific digital policy forum

[Photo: Supplied: Ministry of Policing and communications]

Fiji will continue to lead regional discussions on digital policy and regulation after its chairing role at the Pacific Policy and Regulation Forum was extended for another two years.

Director-General for Digital Government Transformation, Cybersecurity and Communications Tupou’tuah Baravilala was unanimously renewed as Chair of the 19th Asia-Pacific Telecommunity Policy and Regulation Forum for the Pacific in Tuvalu.

Baravilala led Fiji’s delegation at the forum, which focused on resilient connectivity, 5G technology, digital government transformation and satellite communications.

Fiji also contributed to discussions on its progress in digital government transformation, challenges facing its Smart Island initiative and the ongoing rollout of 5G.

Article continues after advertisement

The forum also endorsed a paper on an Emergency Communications Regulatory Sandbox aimed at strengthening emergency preparedness and disaster resilience across Pacific Island countries.

Following the forum, the International Telecommunication Union held discussions on plans to establish an ITU Area Office for the Pacific.

Fiji says it remains committed to working with Pacific neighbours and development partners to promote secure, resilient and inclusive digital development across the region.