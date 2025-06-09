Referendum Bill could reach Parliament this month

The Referendum Bill could be tabled in Parliament by the end of this month.

Minister for Justice and Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga hinted at this in Parliament today, saying the Bill is coming at the end of the month.

Turaga did not provide further details on the proposed legislation.

Meanwhile, the next Parliament sitting is scheduled for the week of September 28.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News is seeking further clarification from the Acting Attorney-General on when the Bill is expected to be tabled and what it will cover.