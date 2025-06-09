Implantology conference wraps up

[Photo: File]

The Pasifika Implantology Conference 2026 has concluded in Suva with significant milestones for Fiji’s oral healthcare sector.

The event organised by multiple stakeholders including the Ministry of Health and Medical Services gathered and challenged the regions oral health professionals to better patient care rather than just collecting professional development hours.

Closing the conference, Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Penioni Ravunawa highlighted the importance of philanthropy and partnerships in advancing specialist dentistry in Oceania

He says the conference was not only about discussions and training but also about tangible outcomes.

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He highlighted the successful placement of five dental implant units at CWM Hospital Dental Surgery and the installation of a state‑of‑the‑art Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) imaging system, describing it as a “game changer” for advanced diagnostics and treatment planning.

Additionally, Ravunawa commended the Bhindi Foundation for mobilising approximately $90,000 worth of specialised surgical equipment, with an estimated retail value of $165,000.

The foundation best known for its humanitarian and philanthropic work, focusing on healthcare, education, poverty alleviation, disaster relief, and community development.

“This is more than an equipment handover. It is philanthropy translated into clinical capability and clinical capability translated into better patient care.”

He also expressed gratitude to the humanitarian arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter‑day Saints, which funded the refurbishment of the new CWM Hospital Prosthetic Laboratory.

The Assistant Minister stressed that these investments are vital to building an integrated continuum of care from diagnosis and surgical planning, through surgery and reconstruction, to prosthetic rehabilitation and long‑term follow‑up.

The conference outcomes, including new implant units, advanced imaging technology, and strengthened partnerships, according to the Assistant Minister are seen as key steps towards positioning Fiji as a regional hub for specialist oral healthcare.