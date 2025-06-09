FBC executive Singh admitted to the bar

Janice Singh after being admitted to the bar this morning. [Picture: Mollyn Nakabea]

One of the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s senior executive has passed the bar and been admitted into the legal fraternity in the country.

For FBC’s General Manager People & Culture Janice Singh, learning has never been limited to a single profession or field of study.

Throughout her career, she has continuously embraced opportunities to expand her knowledge and skills, a journey that has now culminated in her admission to the Bar.

Speaking to FBC News following the admission ceremony, Singh says the occasion is a deeply meaningful milestone and credits her faith for sustaining her throughout the journey.

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“Today is truly special. I never thought I would see this day come”

Singh began her career in the private sector, working in various roles before transitioning into the public sector.

Along the way, she pursued studies in various disciplines, driven by a passion for personal and professional growth.

After completing her Master of Business Administration, Singh initially believed her academic journey had come to an end.

However, encouragement from mentors inspired her to pursue a law degree, opening the door to an entirely new challenge.

“It has been an unexpected journey, but one that has taught me a great deal about perseverance, discipline and stepping outside my comfort zone”

Originally from Savusavu, Singh acknowledged the unwavering support of her family.

She said balancing the demands of work, family, and academic commitments required dedication, sacrifice, and resilience.

She also expressed her gratitude to the FBC for supporting her professional development while she continued to lead the organisation’s People & Culture function.

Beyond the achievement itself, Singh says she hopes to use her legal knowledge to contribute positively to society.

“I would like to see myself contributing, in whatever small way I can, to the review of laws and to making the law more accessible to ordinary members of the public”

Singh believes people should be able to understand their basic rights and responsibilities without needing specialist legal knowledge simply to understand what the law says.

While acknowledging that the law can be complex, she believes it should be as clear and accessible as possible for those it serves.

While celebrating her admission to the Bar, Singh said she views the achievement not as the end of a journey, but as the beginning of a new chapter of learning, service and contribution.