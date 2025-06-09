Private practice rules under review

[Photo: File]

The Government is considering whether to ease current mentorship requirements for doctors transitioning from the public health system into private practice.

This follows concerns raised in Parliament that the existing three- to five-year mentorship requirement could create a hurdle for medical officers seeking to establish their own GP practices.

Opposition MP Alvick Maharaj questioned whether the mentorship period could be reduced by two to three years to allow doctors to move more easily between the public and private sectors.

He says creating more opportunities for medical officers to move within the health system could also help create jobs.

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Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says the issue can be considered as part of the planned review of the Fiji Medical Act.

He says the Act contains provisions governing the practice of medicine and any process that may be hindering the transition from public to private practice can be examined during the review.

The Minister says the Government will consider whether changes are needed to improve the transition for doctors while maintaining appropriate professional standards.