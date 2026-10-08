Tower showcases climate insurance at Pre-COP31

Tower Chief Underwriting Officer Ron Mudaliar joined a panel at Pre-COP31.[PHOTO:NIKHIL KUMAR]

Tower is showcasing Pacific-led insurance innovation at Pre-COP31 in Fiji, supporting the government’s ambition to put practical climate finance solutions at the centre of discussions ahead of COP31.

The event brings together ministers, policymakers, investors, development partners, and business leaders to focus on practical ways to help communities prepare for and recover from worsening climate impacts.

Tower Chief Underwriting Officer Ron Mudaliar joined a panel at Pre-COP31 alongside Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica and representatives from partner organisations helping advance climate resilience and financial inclusion across the Pacific.

Earlier this year, Tower made its first Rainfall Response Cover payout, providing $27,050 to 278 customers in Kadavu after heavy rainfall.

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Mudaliar says the milestone showed how pre-arranged insurance protection can translate climate finance into faster support for people when severe weather strikes.

He says Fiji and the Pacific are on the frontline of climate change, so Pacific voices and practical solutions must shape the global response.

A key focus for Tower at Pre-COP31 is parametric insurance, which uses objective weather triggers to provide automatic cash payments without customers needing to lodge a claim or wait for damage assessments.

Tower’s contribution focused on what is needed to move from pilots to sustainable systems that can protect more people across the Pacific, including clear rules, local ownership, public-private partnerships, practical product design, and long-term funding.