Search efforts continue for missing youth

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police are still searching for a 19-year-old youth who is believed to have drowned in Rewa River yesterday morning.

A team from the Nausori Police Station and divers from the Police Mobile Force are conducting the search.

Police says the youth was reported missing after he disappeared while trying to retrieve a PVC pipe from the Rewa River.

The search is expected to continue over the next few days with the help of the community.