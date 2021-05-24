Police Force to establish a Human Rights Cell

The Fiji Police Force will establish a dedicated Fiji Police Force Human Rights Cell.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho first made this known during the 34th Session of the Universal Periodic Review of Fiji held in Geneva in 2019.

Qiliho says this will allow them to independently investigate and report on complaints against Police officers on the breach of human rights.

Also part of the commitment is a two-day training to enhance the Force’s capabilities to investigate and report on alleged human rights abuses and violations by officers.

Qiliho says the Force is committed to upholding fundamental human rights in line with international laws and best practices.

He adds they remain committed to strengthening the management, reporting, investigation and prosecution of breaches of human rights by the officers.

The Commissioner of Police says since 2019, the organization by working with its law and justice stakeholders has adopted in-house measures, polices, and directives to address human rights abuse.

The two-day human rights training is led by the UN Human Rights Pacific and supported by the UN Women Pacific, FWCC UNDP AND Ministry for Women Children and Poverty Alleviation.

The training ends tomorrow.