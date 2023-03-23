Organizations call for the legislation to be repealed

The consultation on the Media Industry Development Draft Bill, which was partly drafted by prominent lawyer, Richard Naidu, ended at around midday today, with speakers wanting the media legislation to be repealed and replaced by the Fiji Media Council.

In a signed submission, the media organizations say they cannot see the need to separately register the media, and it appears to be based on the practice of registering newspapers that dates back to the 19th century.

The submission has been signed by Communications Fiji Limited Chair William Parkinson, Fiji TV Limited Chair Deepak Rathod, Fiji Times Limited General Manager Christine Lyons, and Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited Acting Chief Executive, Tarun Patel.

The organizations collectively called on the coalition government to deliver on the campaign promises to repeal the draconian MIDA legislation.

The media organizations see the proposed draft legislation as an attempt to redraft or amend the Media Industry Development Act in direct contravention of the promises made.

The submission also highlights that the focus is on three key areas as justification to defer the promised repeal, which include registration of media, cross-media ownership, and foreign ownership.

As an industry, the organizations are committed to the reformation of the Fiji Media Council, which will once again provide independent community-driven accountability over the Fiji media.

Lawyer Richard Naidu says the Fiji Media Council was much about regulating the content, but the draft bill makes no reference to regulating the content of any media.

Naidu says the consultation is vital.

He says the media council helps the public, who are aggrieved by anything that appears in the media and upsets them; however, he says the intention is that the government will not try to regulate content in any way, which is vital for freedom of speech.

