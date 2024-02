[File Photo]

The Lautoka High Court has revoked the bail of 13 individuals charged in relation to the recent drug busts in Nadi.

The decision was made by Justice Aruna Aluthge after Acting Director of Public Prosecutions John Rabuku presented arguments against granting bail saying there is a high risk of the accused persons absconding.

He has revoked their bail after the hearing today at the Lautoka High Court.

