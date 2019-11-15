$2m decompression chamber set up at CWM Hospital

A two million dollar decompression chamber has been set-up at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva, but there is no qualified staff to run it.

The Health Ministry is conducting training for doctors to operate the equipment.

The chamber is used to treat people who suffer the bends after diving underwater without breathing equipment.

Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association CEO, Fantasha Lockington says some divers and young locals are suffering from decompression illness.

“We have quite a few of our young locals who are unable to use their legs, have been paralyzed or lost their lives because they have not been able to a chamber.”

Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the chamber will not only be beneficial for the tourism industry, but it will also help Fijian divers.

“We have purchased this decompression chamber because we value the lives of Fijians especially those who may have issues with decompression illness. Decompression illness can cause paralysis so this is an ability to be able to get them, rescue them and put them back on their feet.”

The chamber is expected to begin services by next month.

The Health Ministry says it’s working to ensure their staff are well trained to operate the new equipment as it involves risks.