Entertainment

Aamir Khan says he has given up alcohol now: ‘I would down an entire bottle at times…’

The Indian Express
March 15, 2022 10:38 am

Aamir Khan recently opened up about giving up alcohol, and also spoke candidly about his own take on religion and spirituality.

Not many know that Aamir Khan doesn’t drink alcohol at all, not for some time at least. According to the actor, he used to drink occasionally in the past but has now given up on it completely. Aamir also hosted one episode on alcoholism when he used to present the issue-based reality show Satyamev Jayate on Star Plus.

In a recent interview with News18 India, the actor sat down to talk about many things including spirituality, religion and alcoholism.

Speaking about his own experience, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor said in Hindi, “I used to drink sometimes, but I don’t anymore. Some people take two pegs and they are sorted. But I was never one of those who drank regularly.

I used to drink on occasions, but whenever I did sit down to drink, I would down the entire bottle. And I felt that that was not okay. And when you are intoxicated, you do or say certain things which you later regret. Not that anything major has happened like that until now, but the fact that a person is no longer under their own control, that didn’t sit well with me.”

