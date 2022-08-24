Usain Bolt moves to trademark signature victory pose

[Source: BBC]

Athletics icon Usain Bolt has moved to trademark a logo showing his signature victory celebration pose.

The retired Jamaican sprinter submitted an application in the US last week.

He is known globally for the move – in which he leans back and gestures to the sky – as he routinely struck the pose after winning gold medals and setting world records.

Mr Bolt still holds the world records for the 100m and 200m, making him the fastest man in history.

According to the US Patent and Trademark Office, Mr Bolt filed his application for the trademark on 17 August.

It depicts “The silhouette of a man in a distinctive pose, with one arm bent and pointing to the head, and the other arm raised and pointing upward”.

He intends to use the image on items including clothing, jewellery and shoes, as well as restaurants and sports bars, the filing shows.

“Given that Bolt is now retired from racing, it makes sense that he would look to expand his business empire,” Josh Gerben, a Washington DC-based trademark lawyer, told the BBC.

“The silhouette of his victory pose is recognised around the world. This trademark registration would enable him to offer the items listed in the application himself, or license the right to use the trademark to third parties,” Mr Gerben said.

Mr Bolt applied to register a similar trademark 12 years ago, but this has since lapsed under US law.

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist retired from athletics at the 2017 World Championships in London.

He could only manage bronze in his penultimate race – the men’s 100m – before pulling up injured just as he began to hit top speed at his final event, the 4x100m relay.

When asked if he would consider a return to racing, he replied: “I’ve seen too many people retire and come back just to make it worse or to shame themselves. I won’t be one of those people.”