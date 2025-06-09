Charred bodies, shattered lives after gunmen kill 100 in Nigeria

Source: Reuters

The gunmen attacked after dark and chased farmer Fidelis Adidi away from the central Nigerian village of Yelwata.

The next morning he returned to find the charred remains of one of his two wives and four of his children.

They had been living in a room he had rented in the market, in an attempt to keep them safe from a wave of clashes between cattle herders and farmers in the country’s Middle Belt region.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.