Plans to tackle rising NCD's

Shifts in demographics, lifestyle choices, and consumption habits, coupled with a growing population and urbanization, are leading to a significant rise in non-communicable diseases in Fiji.

NCDs account for over 70% of premature deaths in the past decade, highlighting the urgent need for targeted healthcare interventions and policy responses.

Most NCD-related deaths were recorded in individuals aged 35 to 59 between 2016 and 2021.

To address this issue, the government aims to increase the percentage of the targeted population screened for NCD-related risks, particularly cardiovascular disease and cancer.

They plan to strengthen public awareness of NCD risks and promote the adoption of preventive healthcare measures.

The government will also review the Strategic Plan for the Prevention and Control of NCDs, assess its implementation progress, and roll it out over the medium to long term.