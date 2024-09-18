Fiji and Malaysia strive for unity

Fiji and Malaysia continue to share a deep bond that resonates on united values, unity and prosperity between the two countries.

Malaysian High Commissioner to Fiji Nor’ Azam Mohamed Idrus emphasized this today during the 67th National Day and 61st Malaysia Day celebrations in Suva.

With the theme, Malaysia Madani: Jiwa Merdeka which signifies the celebration of core values of sustainability and patriotic spirit, the High Commissioner states the two countries share special ties since the 1950s.

He states that Malaysia and Fiji stand united in the realization of harmony and prosperity through sustainable means.

“The harmony in the message from the leaders of Fiji and Malaysia demonstrates that both countries, united in their values, prize unity, patriotism, sustainability and prosperity.”

Idrus says that over the years both countries continue to deepen bilateral and trade relations.

He also states that Malaysia consistently ranks among Fiji’s top ten trading partners.

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua while officiating at the event reiterates that Fiji stands to gain more knowledge and assistance in areas of development.

Qereqeretabua adds our people to people-to-people relations are strong and healthy and Fiji can learn from Malaysia’s numerous development initiatives and achievements.