Keiyasi Town development progressing well

The new Keiyasi Town Development project is steadily progressing and well on track.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa was at the site yesterday to assess the work being done so far.

Nalumisa highlights that the contractor has reported the employment of four heavy truck drivers and additional local workers, showcasing the project’s commitment to utilizing local resources and labour.

According to the Minister for the current financial year, the project has received an initial budget allocation of nearly $750,000 and the first claim from the contractor has been received, marking a positive start to the new financial year.

He states this is a significant commercial development for the area, and they are optimistic about the future.

“The local economy here, it’s helped in the provision of employment to the people around this area, and even the small shop that we have here, the person here is saying like he is also looking forward to the opening of this because it’s going to generate a lot of economic activity here, and also create a lot of employment opportunities. So as a whole, it will be good for the local community here.”

As construction continues, Nalumisa expresses hope for additional support as the project progresses, aiming to further boost local employment and economic stability.

He adds that they are hoping it will be completed by October next year.