Identifying challenges critical

Roads in Koro

The Divisional Officer in Koro, Salaseini Baleigau, has highlighted critical challenges facing the island, stressing that addressing connectivity and transportation issues is critical in mapping out a robust development plan.

Baleigau stresses that addressing key infrastructure needs, could empower local farmers and residents, enhance access to markets and services, and create opportunities for economic growth on the island.

The Divisional Officer points out that inconsistent boat schedules and poor road conditions continue to hamper service delivery, particularly for government officers working on the island.

“But for Koro itself alone, I guess it would be connectivity. Connectivity is one of the setbacks that we always face as government officers serving on the island. And secondly, it would be inconsistent in shipping schedule visiting Koro.”

She has spoken about the need for more frequent government visits to the island to ensure that residents can access basic services and development programs.

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga also shared a positive outlook on Koro’s potential, emphasizing the island’s unique qualities and its capacity for economic growth.

“It’s a unique island, very rich, very fertile. And a huge island, and some years back, they were saying to make it a million-dollar island. So that’s what we want to do. A lot of farmers here who can become millionaires from their own projects.”

With the government’s focus on increasing engagement and addressing these challenges, Koro may soon see a transformation into a model of rural development in Fiji.