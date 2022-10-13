Ravalawa returns home

[Photo: dragon.com.au]

There’s more worry for the Vodafone Fiji Bati ahead of its opening Rugby League World Cup match against Australia on Sunday in England.

The NRL has confirmed today that star winger Mikaele Ravalawa is returning home after failing to overcome a hamstring injury that plagued him towards the end of the NRL season for the Dragons.

With Ravalawa out, it means Hull FC winger Mitieli Vulimaijapani is expected to replace him on the wing.

The Bati have also been calling in reinforcements for their playing squad after losing Ravalawa, Manly’s Pio Seci, and Redcliffe’s Joseph Ratuvakacereivalu.

Seci and Ratuvakacereivalu were injured in the warm-up match against England.

The Bati have been training without Head Coach Joe Rabele who has been hospitalized and is understood to have fallen ill soon after the team’s arrival.

Former Bati Wise Kativerata has flown to England to take charge of an injury-hit side and will work alongside his former Parramatta Eels team-mate James Webster and ex-Leeds and Toronto Wolfpack mentor Brian McDermott, while a decision is made on whether Rabele can resume his role.

Meanwhile, despite all the setbacks, center Kevin Naiqama believes their fullback is a player to watch in this World Cup.

‘‘I think our fullback, number one will be wearing the jersey, a very exciting young player that burst onto the scene this year, made his first-grade debut for the Penrith Panthers Sunia Turuva you know he’s an exciting player when he gets his hands on the ball no one knows what he’ll do so I’m pretty sure when you see him in open space some people will be really surprised with what he can create’’.

The Bati faces Australia at 6.30am on Sunday.