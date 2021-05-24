Silktails review in lockdown

Kaiviti Silktails Head Coach, Wes Naiqama has taken the current suspension in New South Wales Rugby League competitions to give the players feedback.

He’s also used the time to instill in his team what he wants from them come finals time.

Silktails Chief Executive, Stephen Driscoll says they’re doing some mid-year reviews with each unit including the middle forwards, halves, left and right edges.

Driscoll says Naiqama has been using videos and other online tools and also doing individual reviews with players so they’re trying to make the best use of the extra time they’ve got now.

After starting with two losses, the Silktails went on to win four of their next five and their win-loss record now stands at 5-6 with one draw.

The COVID-19 situation in Fiji will figure prominently in any plans as well.

One of the Silktails strength and conditioning staff currently based in Sydney lost her uncle to COVID-19 last Saturday.