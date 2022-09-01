Fiji FA responds to claims

The Fiji Football Association says the issue of geo-blocking as an option that was being looked at and for discussion purposes only.

It follows an article by the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation titled ‘FBC clears the air on no BOG coverage’ was published on Tuesday stating the reason as why the tournament is not being shown on FBC’s Pop channel.

FBC TV Manager, Vinal Raj had said the initial plan was to broadcast BOG on pay-per-view but a certain request by the Fiji Football Association could not be met.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel in a statement says the Fiji FA treats the news article as a breach of trust and partnership between the two organizations over the years.

Patel says it is disappointing that a confidential email exploring the options of a geo-blocking possibility was turned into a news item.

The Fiji FA president says it was wanting to discuss this as they needed to protect its sponsors and give appropriate mileage in view of their huge investment in marketing and branding.

Their sponsors as stated in the statement provided over $100,000 in sponsorship towards the tournament.

Meanwhile, the semi-finals of the tournament kick-off on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

In the first match, Nadi meets Rewa at 2pm, and Framtrac Tractor Labasa will face Bargain Box Ba at 4:30pm.

You can catch the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.