Joseph Parker talks 'important' Tyson Fury sparring sessions as he gears up for Wilder fight

Joseph Parker [right] with Deontay Wilder [Source: Sky News]

As New Zealand’s Joseph Parker gears up to take on American powerhouse Deontay Wilder, we talk Saudi Arabia, sparring with Tommy Fury, the plan for the ring and why the pressure is (sort of) off.

It often seems an impossible task to get the really big names in heavyweight boxing to fight each other, but at least two of them are on the same bill tonight in Riyadh… although not in the same bout – obviously – that would be a Christmas miracle!

Nevertheless, it’s a power line up: Anthony Joshua takes on the leftie Swede Otto Wallin, while his reported/planned next opponent, Deontay Wilder – also a former World Champion – takes on another former world champion Joseph Parker.

It’s a bumper boxing bill at the Kingdom Arena – just a day after Manchester City claimed the Club World Championship in the same Saudi city.

The Saudis putting themselves right in the centre of world sport is no longer surprising despite their controversial human rights record.

Parker, who will walk away with the biggest pay cheque of his career later, says it didn’t occur to him to question fighting there.

“I didn’t know about any of that stuff, maybe I should have,” he says.

“But as a fighter, when you’re given the opportunity – and sometimes you don’t get the opportunity for a long, long time – for your family, I think all fighters will say they take all opportunities that come their way.

“So for me, it’s just about fighting and going home to my family safe and sound.”

The 31-year-old kiwi has had to adjust his day to prepare for a ring walk in the early hours of the morning to accommodate world TV.

I caught up with him after a 1pm breakfast, and he says his great friend and occasional sparring partner Tyson Fury has helped him get ready for this fight.

Having fought Wilder three times, earning a draw and two wins, no one knows the American better than Fury.

“It was very important to fly to England and meet up with Tyson, a man who’s beaten him twice,” Parker tells me.

“He’s the most knowledgeable about Wilder and what he represents.

“He’s always been helpful with my career and taken time to give advice, so it’s been very important we did that.”

He said it’s not only Fury’s advice that’s helped him prepare, but also throwing a few punches in some sparring sessions.

“Obviously he’s the champion of the world and he gave me the best workout I’ve ever gotten,” Parker explains.

“I’m not 6ft 9 like Tyson and I don’t have the longest reach, but the strengths I do have, I’m going to use to my advantage.

“He gave me great tips and we speak on a daily basis and he continues to give me more here and there. He tells us what he’s thinking.”

Parker is the underdog against huge punching Wilder, although he’s widely considered the better boxer technically.