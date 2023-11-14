Flooding and debris lead to closure of crossings and roads

[Source: FRA]

The Fiji Roads Authority has confirmed that 10 crossings and two roads around the country have been closed due to washout, slip and debris.

The crossings that have been closed due to flooding include:

• Waidradra Crossing on Vatulili Road in Rewa

• Waiwatu Crossing on Navulokani Road in Taunovo

• Colata Crossing on Wainibuka Road in Korovou

• Waisa Crossing on Navulokani Road in the west,

• Wairua Crossing on Wairua Settlement Road in Korovou

• Nabilodra Crossing on Namuavoivoi Road in Natua

• Nakorovou Crossing on Nawiwaivusa Road in Korovou

The FRA says Wainaloka Crossing on Ovalau Circular Road in the Eastern Division has been closed due to the culvert crossing washout.

Daria Crossing on Kubulau Peninsula Road in Natua has been closed due to an approach washout, while Banikea Crossing on Korokadi Road in Natua has been closed due to debris on the crossing.

The FRA has contractors on standby to clear the debris.

According to the Authority, Wainadoi Old Queens Roads 1 and 2 have been closed due to flood waters.

It says the Vuniika Hill near Naag Mandir on Wainikoro Road has been restricted to a single lane due to road cracks.