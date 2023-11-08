Prioritizing employee wellbeing is vital: Singh

Workplace wellness plays a key role in developing and promoting physical, mental, and financial wellbeing among employees in any setting.

Speaking during the Fiji Human Resource Institute Conference, Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh says in today’s fast-paced and demanding work environment, it is crucial to prioritize the wellbeing of the employees.

Singh says every individual has a role to play in creating a positive workplace environment that protects workers and enables them to reach their full potential.

He adds that an effective working environment doesn’t come easy.

“It takes time and dedication to cultivate a culture that breeds happy and productive employees. Workplace wellness emphasizes various initiatives and programs aimed at improving the overall health and happiness of individuals in the workplace.”

Singh adds that workplace wellness goes beyond physical health and encompasses overall mental, emotional, and social well-being.

According to the minister, the conference is a platform that can help improve the health, wellbeing, safety, behavior, and culture of today’s workforce.