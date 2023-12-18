Police recover body of child

Police have recovered the body of the seven-year-old child who was on the boat which submerged in the Rewa River on Saturday.

Police Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu says the body was discovered by the father yesterday afternoon.

He says the search for the 33-year-old continues today.

Police yesterday confirmed that ten people were on the seven-foot-long boat operated by a 16-year-old when it allegedly submerged in the middle of the river due to its load.

According to the police, they were travelling from Wainasasa settlement in Naitasiri to Baulevu.

The incident occurred around 2 pm on Saturday.

Police say that some people who were diving for freshwater mussels came to the rescue and were able to assist seven people.

However, the four-year-old, seven-year-old child and the 33-year-old went missing.

Officers from Mobile Search and Rescue, Waterpol, and Nausori Police Station conducted a search and discovered the four-year-old child’s body around midday yesterday.