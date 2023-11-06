Narube has missed the boat: Tabuya

Minister for Women, Lynda Tabuya [left] and Unity Fiji Leader, Savenaca Narube

Minister for Women, Lynda Tabuya says Unity Fiji Leader, Savenaca Narube has missed the opportunity to be the Minister for Finance.

She was responding to Narube’s recent critique of the People’s Coalition Government, saying that he would have been in office if he had taken up the offer to run under the People’s Alliance Party in the 2022 General Election.

Tabuya says Narube has even rejected appointments to boards and other areas, and he can only advocate on various issues from outside now.

“Unfortunately he has missed out, and I understand that he needs to advocate for the issues from outside … but I think he needs to let the elected officials do what they need to do.”

Tabuya says the door is still open for Narube, adding that instead of talking from outside, he is welcome to share his expertise with the government.

The Minister also extends an invite to other critics, that their doors are always open for one-on-one discussions.