Citizenship applications go online

[Photo: File]

Fijians living overseas can now apply for and receive approval for citizenship online, as the Government expands digital access to Immigration services.

Immigration Minister Viliame Naupoto says citizenship applications can now be lodged and approved through the Immigration online portal.

He says the service will particularly benefit Fijians living overseas who want to register their children as Fiji citizens.

Naupoto says that once citizenship is approved, applicants can then proceed with their passport application.

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“For now, for the first time, all our applications for all the different types of permits, including citizenship, are now available online. First time. So it’s available online. For passports, we are upgrading the system now. And when it is completed, it will mean that you can launch your application online.”

Naupoto says citizenship and passport services are important services for Fijians, with citizenship generally being a once-in-a-lifetime process and passports renewed every 10 years.

The Minister says the move is part of Government’s effort to make Immigration services more accessible and reduce the need for people to physically visit Immigration offices.

Fiji currently has 413,827 valid passport holders, according to Immigration data from August 2026.