46 HIV deaths last year

Fiji recorded 46 HIV-related deaths last year, which is also the highest in the region and for Fiji.

This was highlighted by Minister for Health, Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu, while contributing to the budget debate yesterday.

He says 245 cases were recorded last year, compared to 151 cases in 2021.

Article continues after advertisement

The Health Minister says it is alarming to see that 14 of these cases affect children who are under the tender age of 4 years.

He says during and after COVID-19, they seemed to have shifted their focus away from this deadly disease; however, it is alarming that Fiji has increased its estimated HIV infection by 129% over the last decade.

He also states that according to the UN AIDS Global Report, Fiji is now one of the top five countries out of a pool of 38 with an alarming rise in infection rates.

Dr. Lalabalavu assures that the Ministry will continue its fight against HIV as $200,000 has been allocated to cater for the HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control Program, which is an increase of $110,000.