UK PM cuts aid to fund hike in defence spending

[ Source: BBC News ]

The UK Prime Minister says a “dangerous new era” is behind his decision to boost defence spending and cut the aid budget

He says Russian Presidents aggression does not stop in Ukraine.

Russian spy ships threat their waters, Russian planes enter their airspace, Russian cyber attacks hit them.

UK Prime Minister – Keir Starmer

Earlier, He told Parliament the UK would increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027.

Defence spending is currently equal to 2.3% of GDP – he said by 2027, the increase would mean an extra £13.4bn a year on defence – BBC Verify has gone through his figures here

While defence spending increases, Starmer said aid spending would fall from 0.5% of national income to 0.3%

Starmer made his announcement days before he meets President Trump in the US – this gives him something to take in his back pocket.