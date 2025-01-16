Trump advisers concede Ukraine peace deal is months away

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy [Source: Reuters]

Advisers to President-elect Donald Trump now concede that the Ukraine war will take months or even longer to resolve, a sharp reality check on his biggest foreign policy promise – to strike a peace deal on his first day in the White House.

Two Trump associates, who have discussed the war in Ukraine with the president-elect, told Reuters they were looking at a timeline of months to resolve the conflict, describing the Day One promises as a combination of campaign bluster and a lack of appreciation of the intractability of the conflict and the time it takes to staff up a new administration.

Those assessments dovetail with remarks by Trump’s incoming Russia-Ukraine envoy, retired Lieutenant-General Keith Kellogg, who said in an interview with Fox News last week that he would like to have a “solution” to the war within 100 days, far beyond the president-elect’s original timeline.

Article continues after advertisement

Yet even Kellogg’s extended deadline was “way, way too optimistic,” said John Herbst, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who is now at the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington.

In the run-up to his Nov. 5 election victory, Trump declared dozens of times that he would have a deal in place between Ukraine and Russia on his first day in office, if not before.

In late October, however, he made a subtle shift in his rhetoric, and began saying he could solve the war “very quickly.”

Since the election, Trump has walked back his rhetoric further, often simply saying that he would “solve” the conflict, without offering a timeline. And the president-elect has said ending the war in Ukraine will be harder than reaching a ceasefire in Gaza.

Russia has also sent mixed signals regarding a possible peace deal, welcoming direct talks with Trump, while dismissing some of the ideas put forth by his advisers as unworkable.

The Kremlin declined to comment on the Trump team’s updated timeline. Representatives for Trump’s incoming administration and the Ukrainian embassy in Washington did not respond to requests for comment.