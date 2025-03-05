Trump addresses congress amid tensions

[ Source: BBC News ]

Donald Trump is due to give a joint address to both Houses of Congress at 2pm.

It’s the first time Trump will address Congress since returning to office in January

The speech comes the day after Trump has ordered a pause on military aid to Ukraine and less than 24 hours after he announced sweeping 25% tariffs on goods entering the US from Canada and Mexico

Article continues after advertisement

The president will be flanked by the House Speaker Mike Johnson and Vice-President JD Vance, who doubles as the ceremonial leader of the Senate

Democratic and Republican lawmakers from both the House of Representatives and the Senate will be in attendance, though a group of Democrats have said they will skip the event.

Elon Musk is also expected in the audience

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.