[Source: Reuters]

The moment the moon blocked the sun in Carbondale, Illinois, there was no other way to describe it than to say it was both eerie and awe-inspiring.

When totality happened, the Saluki Stadium erupted in a cheer then a hush fell over the crowd, and you could feel everyone becoming engrossed in the eclipse.

Their faces were transfixed on the sky.

[Source: Reuters]