Students allegedly found with drugs

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Two students were allegedly found in possession of dried leaves believed to be marijuana at a school in Raiwaqa.

Police Chief of Operations, ACP Livai Driu says the two students are aged 15 and 16.

They have been questioned and released.

Meanwhile, a 55-year-old man of Vunivau, Labasa was arrested yesterday following the discovery of plastics containing white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

In Siberia, Labasa, a 52-year-old man was arrested with zip-lock bag containing white substances believed to be methamphetamine and smoking apparatuses.

ACP Driu says another joint raid was conducted by the Southern Division task force in Raiwaqa at the home of an alleged suspect of robbery.

He says five people, including the suspect wanted for questioning, were taken into custody following the discovery of large parcels of dried leaves, dried branches and seeds all believed to be marijuana.

ACP Driu says a 33-year-old man from Ba was taken into custody following the discovery of several bullets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

He says police officers acted on information shared by members of the community and intelligence gathered by officers, of the involvement of anyone involved in either white or green drugs.