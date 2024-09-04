Putin welcomed in Mongolia despite ICC arrest warrant

[Source: BBC]

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Mongolia, his first visit to an International Criminal Court (ICC) member since it issued a warrant for his arrest last year.

He was welcomed by Mongolia’s leader at a lavish ceremony in the Asian nation’s capital Ulaanbaatar on Tuesday.

The Russian leader is wanted by the court for the alleged illegal deportation of Ukrainian children.

A spokesperson from the Kremlin said it was not concerned Mr Putin would be arrested during the visit.

Soldiers on horseback lined the capital’s Genghis Khan Square as martial anthems were played by a live band to welcome the Russian leader, who met with the Mongolian president Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh.

A small group of protesters gathered at the square on Monday afternoon, holding a sign demanding “Get War Criminal Putin out of here”.

Another protest is planned for midday Tuesday at Ulaanbaatar’s Monument for the Politically Repressed, which commemorates those who suffered under Mongolia’s decades-long Soviet-backed communist regime.

Other protestors were prevented from getting close to the Russian president on his arrival by security forces.

Ahead of his visit, Ukraine had urged Mongolia to arrest Mr Putin.

The court alleged last year that the Russian president was responsible for war crimes, focusing on the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia.

It has also issued a warrant for the arrest of Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, for the same crimes.

It alleges the crimes were committed in Ukraine from 24 February 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

Moscow has previously denied the allegations and said the warrants were “outrageous”.

ICC members are expected to detain suspects if an arrest warrant has been issued, but there is no enforcement mechanism.

The Hague-based court last week said members had “an obligation” to take action. Mongolia has not publicly responded to Ukraine or the ICC’s call.

The former Soviet satellite state has maintained friendly relations with Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

It has not condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and declined to vote on the conflict at the United Nations.

The landlocked country, which also borders China, also relies on Russia for gas and electricity.

Russia has been in talks for years about building a pipeline to carry 50 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas a year from its Yamal region to China via Mongolia.

The project, known as Power of Siberia 2, is part of a strategy to compensate for the drop in gas sales in Europe, following widespread boycott of Russian resources due to the invasion of Ukraine.