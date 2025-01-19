Protesters storm South Korea court after it extends Yoon's detention

[Source: Reuters]

A South Korean court on Sunday extended President Yoon Suk Yeol’s detention for up to 20 days, leading to violent protests by hundreds of angry supporters who stormed the court building, smashed windows and broke inside.

Yoon last week became the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested as he faces allegations of insurrection related to his stunning Dec. 3 declaration of martial law that has plunged the country into political turmoil.

Shortly after the court’s decision was announced around 3 a.m. (1800 GMT) on Sunday, his supporters swarmed the building, overwhelming riot police trying to keep them at bay.

Article continues after advertisement

Footage showed protesters blasting fire extinguishers at officers guarding the front entrance, before they flooded inside, destroying furniture and computers.

Police arrested 46 protesters and restored order a few hours later, local media reported, citing police.

With a requirement either to petition to extend Yoon’s detention or free the impeached president within 48 hours, South Korean investigators asked a Seoul court on Friday to hold him for longer after he refused to be questioned.

After a 5-hour hearing on Saturday, which Yoon attended, the Seoul Western District Court opted to grant the investigators’ request due to “concern that the suspect may destroy evidence,” the court said in a statement.

Under the new warrant, Yoon can be detained for up to 20 days. South Korean regulations require a suspect detained under a warrant to undergo a physical exam, have a mugshot taken and wear a prison uniform.

The leader is expected to continue to be held in a solitary cell at the Seoul Detention Centre.

The CIO said in a statement it will investigate Yoon in accordance with the law and procedure.

Seok Dong-hyeon, one of Yoon’s lawyers, said the court’s decision was “really hard to understand” but asked for calm.