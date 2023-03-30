Pope Francis in hospital with respiratory infection

Pope Francis

Pope Francis has a respiratory infection and will need to spend a few days in hospital in Rome, the Vatican says.

The 86-year-old had breathing difficulties in recent days but does not have Covid, a statement said.

It said he would need “a few days of appropriate hospital medical therapy”.

Article continues after advertisement

“Pope Francis is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer,” the statement added.

His closest staff, including security, are expected to stay the night at the Gemelli Hospital.

This is the busiest time of the year for Pope Francis, with many events and services scheduled ahead of Easter weekend.

A Palm Sunday Mass is scheduled this weekend, and Holy Week and Easter celebrations next week.