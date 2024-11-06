Polls close in key battleground states

As of 21:00 EST (02:00 GMT), polls have closed in 15 additional states, including critical battlegrounds Arizona, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

While projections have been made for more than a dozen states so far, it remains too early to gauge how these results might shape the final outcome of the presidential race.

Beyond the presidential contest, several pivotal Senate races and abortion-related ballot measures are drawing attention.

In Nebraska, Republican Senator Deb Fischer is facing a serious challenge from independent candidate Dan Osborn, a union mechanic and veteran who served in both the US Navy and National Guard.

Arizona’s races are also worth following. Trump-backed Republican Kari Lake is vying for a Senate seat against progressive Representative Ruben Gallego.

The seat was previously held by Kyrsten Sinema, an independent who chose not to seek re-election.

On the topic of abortion, Arizona voters will decide whether to amend the state constitution to extend the right to the procedure from 15 weeks to around 24 weeks, or fetal viability.

Meanwhile, Nebraska will weigh two opposing abortion measures: one seeking to enshrine a right to abortion until fetal viability, and another aiming to uphold the state’s current 12-week abortion ban.