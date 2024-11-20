GGGI and Tuvalu Sign Historic MOU to Boost Green Growth and Climate Resilience

[Source: Supplied]

At COP29 in Baku, the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) and the Government of Tuvalu signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support the island nation’s green growth and climate resilience efforts.

The partnership aims to align Tuvalu’s development goals with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement.

The MOU was signed by Helena McLeod, Deputy Director-General of GGGI, and Hon. Maina Vakafua Talia, Tuvalu’s Minister for Home Affairs, Climate Change & Environment. This collaboration will focus on strengthening green growth frameworks, increasing green investments, promoting South-South cooperation, and advancing innovative solutions to address climate challenges.

Minister Talia emphasized that the agreement is vital for Tuvalu’s future, saying, “This partnership will help us build resilience and serve as an example for other vulnerable nations facing climate change.”

Helena McLeod highlighted Tuvalu’s role as a frontline nation in climate action, stating, “This partnership will help unlock sustainable opportunities and ensure that no one is left behind.”

As one of the world’s most climate-vulnerable nations, Tuvalu faces rising sea levels and extreme weather. With GGGI’s support, the MOU aims to strengthen Tuvalu’s green growth strategies and secure the financial resources needed to protect its people and environment. This agreement marks a significant step toward a more sustainable future for Tuvalu and other nations facing similar challenges.