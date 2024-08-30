New Zealand's Māori King Tuhetia dies

[Source: BBC News]

The Māori king in New Zealand – Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII – has died peacefully at age 69, surrounded by his wife and three children.

The Kiingitanga, or Māori king movement, announced the news on social media on Friday morning local time (Thursday evening GMT).

Spokesman Rahui Papa said the king had been in hospital recovering from heart surgery, just days after celebrating the 18th anniversary of his coronation.

The king was born Tūheitia Paki in 1955. He was crowned in 2006 following the death of his mother, Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu.

Like his mother, King Tuheitia was seen as a great unifying figure – recently calling on Māori to stand together in the face of policies targeting them.

King Tuheitia’s successor will be chosen by leaders within the Kiingitanga and may not be announced until the end of his funeral rites.

New Zealand media reported the king was expected to lie in state at Turangawaewae Marae, the seat of the Māori king, for five days, then would be taken to rest on Taupiri Mountain.

The Māori king position dates back to 1858, when Māori decided to create a unifying figure similar to that of a European monarch in order to try and prevent the widespread loss of land to New Zealand’s British colonisers and to preserve Māori culture.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon paid tribute to the king on social media, saying: “His unwavering commitment to his people and his tireless efforts to uphold the values and traditions of the Kiingitanga have left an indelible mark on our nation.”

Former prime minister Dame Jacinda Ardern addressed King Tuheitia in her tribute, saying: “You have been an advocate for Māori, for fairness, justice and prosperity. You wanted children, young people, and those who have been left behind to have opportunities and hope”.