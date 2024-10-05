World

Harris meets Arab American leaders angry over Israel

Reuters

October 5, 2024 3:20 pm

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris [Source: Reuters]

Vice President Kamala Harris met with Arab American and Muslim leaders in Flint, Michigan, on Friday, as her presidential campaign seeks to win back voters angry at U.S. support for Israel’s wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

The meeting is one of several attempts in recent days to mend fences with Muslim and Arab voters, who resoundingly backed Democrat Joe Biden in 2020 but could withhold their votes from Harris in numbers that would cost her the key state of Michigan.

During the half-hour meeting, Harris expressed her concern on the scale of suffering in Gaza, civilian casualties and displacement in Lebanon and discussed efforts to end the war, according to a campaign official. She also discussed efforts to prevent a regional war, the official added.

Article continues after advertisement

Wa’el Alzayat, CEO of Emgage Action which recently endorsed her, said participants shared their deep disappointment with the U.S. handling of the crisis and called on her to do everything in her power to end the war and reset U.S. policy in the region.

Ed Gabriel, president of the American Task Force on Lebanon, said the meeting included a good “give and take” on the issues, including “the need for a ceasefire, and the support needed from the United States and its allies to address the humanitarian crisis, the presidential leadership void in Lebanon, and the important role of the Lebanese Armed Forces.”

Other participants included Assad Turfe, deputy county executive of Wayne County, Michigan’s most populous county.

Jim Zogby, founder of the Arab American Institute and a longtime member of the Democratic National Committee, said he declined the invitation. Leaders from the Uncommitted National Movement protest campaign said they were not invited to the meeting. Hala Hijazi, a longtime friend of Harris who has lost dozens of members of her family in Gaza, was unable to attend.

Harris, a Democrat, faces Republican former President Donald Trump on Nov. 5 in what opinion polls show to be a tight presidential race. Both candidates have roughly even levels of support among Arab Americans, according to a poll published this week by the Arab American Institute.

Harris’ meeting on Friday comes on the heels of other efforts by her team this week. On Thursday, her vice presidential pick, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, promised on a Zoom call with Muslim voters that Muslims would have an equal role in a Harris administration.

Harris’ national security adviser, Phil Gordon, virtually met with leaders from the Arab and Muslim community on Wednesday and said the administration supports a ceasefire in Gaza, diplomacy in Lebanon and stability in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Critics say Biden and Harris have done too little to stop Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, while continuing to supply Israel with weapons to carry it out.

Some Arab Americans believe Harris’ refusal to distance herself from President Biden’s policies in the Middle East, as Israel escalates its attacks, will cost her in November.

Earlier in the day, in Redford Township, Michigan, outside of Detroit, Harris celebrated the union deal that ended a major port strike.

She spoke at a fire station whose workers are represented by the International Association of Fire Fighters, which on Thursday declined to make a presidential endorsement. The event was designed to show Harris has support among the union’s rank-and-file members, an aide said.

After the meeting with Arab American leaders, Harris appeared with United Auto Workers union President Shawn Fain in Flint and vowed support for Michigan’s auto industry.

A spokeswoman for the Trump campaign said Harris is “putting a minimum of 37,000 auto jobs at risk by refusing to tell Michiganders if she still supports her proposed plan to ban all internal combustion engine cars by 2035.”

Water supply restoration to begin for Suva-Nausori residents

Woman arrested for alleged illegal sale of liquor

Vuo Health Center project commences

Local filmmakers address maternity challenges

Ministry of Justice focuses on inclusive access to justice

Diabetes Campaign emphasizes early detection

Connection work to Waila Treatment Plant on track

New program to provide financial relief to MSMEs

Deal sealed to establish USAID Pacific Office in Suva

Ro Filipe outlines water plans for the Central Division

Women honored for contribution to economy

US port strike ends, leaving cargo backlog

Harris meets Arab American leaders angry over Israel

Police Mobile to face Westerners in Police IDC final

Fiji Primary Schools athletics returns to the capital

Business cannot 'sit on hands' as Gaza aid needs remain

Pacific Bowl to air LIVE on FBC Sports

Kenya's Anyango provisionally banned for doping

Thousands still without power after Hurricane Helene

Flooding and landslides kill 18 in Bosnia

Someone should be held accountable says Nayacalevu

Stage set for Police IDC semis

Kamikamica doing Fiji proud on grand stage

Review conducted on procurement regulations

PRF calls for sustainable waste management

Aces G Tiffany Hayes named Sixth Player of the Year

Registration open for FMF Diwali Mela competitions

Gabbia and Maldini named in Italy's Nations League squad

PM says relationship with Iran 'not an endorsement'

Garth Brooks sued for rape

Fiji loses bid to host 2031 Pacific Games

Kuruvoli hopes to inspire future stars

Wind code to future-proof Fiji’s building

Works continue on pipeline

FICAC drops case against Shameem Khan

Suva to face Lautoka in netball Super League final

Two semi-final spots confirmed for Police IDC semis

Fiji maintains position on tension in Middle East

‘Rust’ set to premiere at Polish film festival next month

Yaqara Pastoral pays $4.3m dividend to government

Aussie shares drop after Biden's offhand comment on war

New building under construction in Labasa Town

FMF Diwali Mela to highlight youth talent

Jury unable to decide if father abused his own daughter

Doctor pleads guilty in Matthew Perry overdose death

The dynasty dossier that launched Penrith's golden era

Arei looks forward to new season

Patel brothers launch Shriji store for Diwali

X Corp loses court challenge over child abuse notice

Country singer Garth Brooks accused of rape in lawsuit

Bail granted in alleged firearms carriage case

Audit conducted on FICAC’s organizational structure

BamBam appears, Jackson criticizes K-Pop

First Grand Final for Kamikamica

44 counts against Sayed-Khaiyum as 66 charges laid

NZ's Dunedin endures wettest day in 100 years

Rugrats film to blend live action with animation

WAF’s crucial connection works underway

Tourney to help with FMF IDC prep

School drop outs hit 5k

Study underway for proposed Namosi Hydro project

Cancer treatments incorporated in the health system

Peacekeepers are safe assures Vosarogo

Wilson, Ravutia return for Fijiana XV

New oxygen plant to boost healthcare access

O’Connor to feature for Crusaders next season

Environment ministers summoned over bird flu threat

Newcastle to host 2025 MOBO Awards

Impressive start by Northerners on day two of Police IDC

More Oasis tour dates 'due to phenomenal demand'

Russia 'intercepts Ukraine drone' near nuclear plant

Eminem is going to be a grandpa

US retailers back-up shipping plans amid ports strike

DPP charges former senior government official

Sexual offenses against children persist

8 states to vote on noncitizen ban

Plans to address food security crisis

Changes for Kaji Ruggers

FSC plans U23 15s for 2025

Rabuka stresses need to restore confidence in Fiji

Normal working day for civil servants

Eastern Division optimistic despite loss

FCCC raises concern on aging vessels

Detailed plan essential for successful NDP implementation

Ministry eyes new timber marketing regulation

Fifa to investigate alleged rule breaches by Israel

Diwali Mela to bring radio experience to Labasa

Fiji to benefit from disaster response capacity building

Villages take action to preserve forests

Solanke gets first England call-up in seven years

“Voyager: A Journey Back Home” launched

Addressing national security and climate vital

Israel strikes heart of Beirut, killing six

Doctor pleads guilty in death of Friends star Perry

FRU to scout U20 15s players from FSC U20 7s Tournament

FRU CEO excited for Kaji Nationals

FMF IDC fixtures confirmed

PM confident in the restoration of integrity within government

Economic growth upgraded forecast amid positive trends

Central Division sets eyes on Police Interformation Cup

Investigation ordered into ADB meeting fund mismanagement

Grace Road lawyers dispute ouster clauses

Handicraft vendors engage in branding workshop

Raiders star Josh Papalii charged over late-night event

FMF Diwali Mela set to shine in Labasa

Weakened but still strong Typhoon Krathon slams into Taiwan, two dead

Refugee artists 'Chasing Home' through spoken poetry

Nalumisa highlights flood mitigation plans for Rakiraki

$3.6 m payout for Vatukoula Gold Mine workers

Over 200 applications received for PM's Business Awards

FHL declares an interim dividend

SBW coming to Fiji

Elton John has 'never felt happiness' like he has now

National reps star in Police IDC

Man shot four times, police probe suspected gang links

Tourney to help keep officers fit

Hospitals ready for water disruptions

Historical case over supermarket practices

Ambitious reforms essential for Fiji’s Vision 2050: Prasad

Tavua demonstrates remarkable revenue collection

Two to be questioned

PMF and WD2 wins

Kaji Rugby returns after five years

Salah sparkles as Liverpool beat Bologna

Evidence detailed in Trump election subversion case

Schools will remain open: Radrodro

Water disruptions along Suva-Nausori corridor start tonight

US against Israeli strike on Iran nuclear sites: Biden

Naomi Campbell's charity had complaint from Unicef

U20 7s Rugby tourney to scout talent for next Olympics

Nomination for president appointment deferred

Navua accident victim dies

UN chief condemns Iran attack after Israel ban

Export Strategy to drive sustainable economic growth

Walz and Vance clash in policy-heavy VP debate

'Magazine Dreams' to hit theaters in early 2025

Food aid to Gaza falls as Israel sets new rule

Landowners oppose government’s support towards project

FCCC announces fare reduction by Interlink Shipping

Two questioned over aviation security breach

Government to begin removal of derelict vessels next month

Ranitu pushes for program to retain Fiji U18 stars

FRIEND strengthens endeavor to alleviate poverty

Excitement builds for Tavua

Burns appreciates support for children with disabilities

Diwali Mela set to illuminate Labasa for the first time

The Champions League's new table explained

FCCC calls for immediate price control on ghee

Ministry of Finance reviews Audit Act

Man Utd successfully appeal against Fernandes red

Cheika banned for 'disrespecting' match-day doctor

Efforts undertaken to manage ciguatera fish poisoning

Iran says attack on Israel is over as fears grow of wider conflict

Queen of pop Madonna begins work on new album

Elderly woman passes away after sustaining burns

Fiji's HIV epidemic surges

Current trustees rescued FRU: DPM Kamikamica

Kiran urges action on elderly mental health

Short supply as season nears end

More tournaments for children with disabilities

Early warning system dialogue crucial

625 Justices of the Peace across Fiji

Digicel offers $48K community grant

American Pickers star Frank Fritz dies at 60

Havertz Shines as Arsenal's £65 Million star delivers key goal

Taiwan shuts down ahead of Typhoon Krathon's arrival

Liam Henry poised to become Penrith's new boom-box boss

Police arrest 12 in nationwide drug raids

RFMF launches Poppy Appeal

LeBron can't wait to see son shine in 22nd NBA season

Pamela Anderson says boys 'saved' her from a dark fate

Harris to visit storm-hit Georgia and North Carolina

Kamikamica calls for evidence of intimidation

Malimali stays until charged: Rabuka

Ministry launches digital project

Diddy faces sexual misconduct allegations

FRU trustees calling for evidence

Efforts intensified to address vessel issues

MGM celebrates 155th birth anniversary

Trump boosts bid after Helene

Pro Surf event boosts Fiji

Brazil President's plane faces issue

Daniel Day-Lewis returns for Son

Lauryn Hill denies fraud lawsuit

NCCI sees new UAE opportunities under Koya’s ambassadorship

Twenty children dead after Thailand school bus fire

Ho handed suspended sentence

Grassroots coaching to elevate women's football

Lami woman charged for alleged financial fraud

Former US president Jimmy Carter celebrates 100th birthday

Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort triumphs with five big wins

Bayern ready for Villa clash

Fijians along Suva Nasinu corridor urged to store water

Tourism earnings grow during June quarter

Sheraton Fiji Resorts on Denarau Island celebrate World Tourism Day

Newcastle beat Wimbledon in EFL Cup to set up Chelsea tie

Democrats ask Georgia judge to block new election rules

INFF key to mobilizing funds for Fiji’s development priorities

Iran launches salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel

Discipline on-field a concern for Fiji U18 says Tuidraki