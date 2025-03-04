Gaza aid stockpiles limited after Israel cuts flows, aid groups warn

[Source: Reuters]

Food, medicine and shelter stockpiles in Gaza are limited and aid intended for Palestinians in desperate need may spoil following Israel’s suspension of deliveries to the enclave, humanitarian agencies said on Monday.

Israel blocked the entry of aid trucks into Gaza on Sunday as a standoff over the truce that has halted fighting for the past six weeks escalated.

“Much of what has come in over the past few weeks has already been distributed…Now, already we are seeing price increases”, a U.N. official in Gaza told Reuters.

Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres warned that the suspension of aid will add significant pressure on the two million Palestinians in the enclave who are still suffering from shortages of essential goods following 16 months of war.

Israel has previously accused Hamas of hijacking aid, which the group denied.

“Any further challenges to access to food and access to clean water could have devastating consequences. The spike in food and good prices is creating fear and uncertainty”, Caroline Seguin, MSF emergency coordinator, in Gaza told Reuters.

Salama Marouf, head of the Gaza government media office, said enough food was in markets for at least two weeks and urged Gazans not to panic.

