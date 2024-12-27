World

Five Gaza journalists killed in Israeli strike targeting armed group

56

December 27, 2024 9:50 am

A Palestinian TV channel says five of its journalists have been killed in an Israeli strike in the central Gaza Strip.

They were in a Quds Today van parked outside al-Awda hospital, where the wife of one of the journalists was about to give birth, in the central Nuseirat refugee camp.

The channel posted a video of what it said was the burning vehicle with “press” signage on the back doors.

Article continues after advertisement

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had targeted “Islamic Jihad operatives posing as journalists” and that steps were taken to avoid harming civilians.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said it was “devastated by the reports”.

The BBC has not been able to verify claims made by either side, with international media being prevented by Israel from entering and freely working on the ground in Gaza.

Quds Today is affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), an armed group that took part in the 7 October 2023 Hamas-led attack on Israel. The unprecedented attack triggered the war in Gaza. The TV channel is believed to receive funding from the group.

The Israeli military named the five killed as Ibrahim Jamal Ibrahim Al-Sheikh Ali; Faisal Abdallah Muhammad Abu Qamsan; Mohammed Ayad Khamis al-Ladaa; Ayman Nihad Abd Alrahman Jadi; and Fadi Ihab Muhammad Ramadan Hassouna.

It said “intelligence from multiple sources confirmed” that all were PIJ operatives, and that a list found during an operation in Gaza “explicitly identified four” of them as such.

In a statement, Quds Today said the men “were killed as they carried out their media and humanitarian duty”.

As of 20 December, at least 133 Palestinian journalists have been killed during the course of the war, making it the deadliest conflict for journalists, according to the CPJ.

The press freedom organisation has called for accountability for Palestinian journalists who have been directly targeted by the Israeli military.

In a separate development, the director of the Kamal Adwan hospital on the northern edge of Gaza said that five of its staff had been killed in an Israeli strike. A paediatrician and two paramedics were among them.

At least another five people were also reported killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza City on Wednesday.

The Palestinian Wafa news agency, and the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry, also said a further 20 people were injured in the city’s al-Zeitoun neighbourhood.

The Israeli military has not commented on the reported bombing.

Meanwhile the father of a two-week-old Palestinian girl has told the BBC how his baby daughter froze to death in a tent in Gaza – the third child in a week to die in similar conditions.

Mahmoud Ismail Al-Faseeh said he woke up in the severe cold to find his daughter, Sila, suffering convulsions. She was rushed to hospital but died from hypothermia, the head of paediatrics at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis told the Associated Press news agency.

The family was sheltering in al-Mawasi area on Gaza’s coast, a strip of land designated by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) as a humanitarian zone but which has been hit by air strikes.

Ahmed al-Farra, the head of paediatrics, said two other babies – one three days old and the other a month old – had been brought in over the past 48 hours after dying from hypothermia.

Hopes of progress towards a ceasefire in recent days have begun to recede, with Hamas and Israel blaming each other.

Hamas accused the Israeli government of imposing “new conditions” that it said were delaying the agreement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the group was reneging on understandings that had already been reached about a possible ceasefire.

The latest statements mark a notable change of tone on both sides following optimistic signals.

The Israeli military launched air strikes and a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip in response to last year’s Hamas attack. About 1,200 people were killed in the attack and another 251 taken back to Gaza as hostages.

More than 45,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s offensive, Gaza’s health ministry says. Almost two million people – 90% of the population – have been displaced, according to the UN.

Parts of west already flooded, situation expected to worsen

𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞: 𝟐𝟕𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒

Ba market entrance closed, residents urged to stay safe

RFMF to investigate boat mishaps, says Rabuka

Cyber Crime Unit probes Tabuya’s video leak

Seruiratu demands inquiry into Tabuya’s divorce claims

Flood alert remains in force

NDP to address infrastructure gaps

MSAF tightens vessel oversight

PM announces Cabinet shake-up

Vanuatu to receive humanitarian relief

Liverpool came from behind to beat Leicester

Five Gaza journalists killed in Israeli strike targeting armed group

Russia warns against 'hypotheses' after Azerbaijan Airlines crash

Young Seru drawing comparisons to Tuisova

Wolves beat Man Utd after Fernandes sent off

WHO chief comes under fire in Israel attack

Weightlifter sets more goals for 2025

Haaland penalty saved as Man City held by Everton

Isak shines as Newcastle beat Villa

Solar lights installed

Fulham stuns Chelsea with late comeback

Kohli fined for Konstas clash in Melbourne Test

Zelensky condemns 'inhumane' Christmas Day attack

Drua stars urge safe and joyful festive season

Hundreds escape Mozambique prison amid election protests

Tabuya removed from Cabinet

Floods force 200 into evacuation

Netball men's big festive celebrations

PM outlines focus on poverty alleviation

Lakers nip Warriors in final second

Rural infrastructure challenges in focus

Baby Driver Actor Hudson Joseph Meek Dead at 16

Body found in wheel well of United plane after landing in Hawaii

Heavy rain to bring widespread flooding

Trump nominates Miami-Dade official as ambassador to Panama

Flood recovery in Nadi

Rare tigresses earn social media fame as stars of Thailand zoo

TLTB targets rural landowners

Rabitu sets sights on bigger goals next season

Six arrested for drug possession on Christmas Day

Lavidi brothers hope for better performance at Coral Coast 7s

Australia win toss, to bat in fourth test at MCG

Beyoncé turns NFL halftime into party

Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan kill 46 people

Nadi Town road open, says FRA

Sigatoka Hospital faces water disruptions amidst flooding

Doge wishes Fijians well during this festive season

Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan, killing 38

PM evaluates coalition's first two years

Heavy rain brings flash floods

PM calls for thorough review of syllabus in schools

Australia's head declared fit for Boxing Day test

Students urged to complete TSLS applications

Brazilian midfielder Oscar returns to Sao Paulo

Speeding tops list of traffic violations

A time for healing and togetherness, says PM

Police book 934 drivers over past four days

Protests in Syria over Christmas tree burning

Nadi under strict police watch

Seruiratu calls for solidarity with flood affected

Move to higher ground now, Driu urges flood-prone residents

Elderlies share the joy of Christmas

King Charles to deliver Christmas message from former hospital chapel

Nadolo reflects on rugby career

Celebrating Jesus’s birth with joyful services

Floods hit Nadi

Rain, flooding and winds to intensify

Canada condemns China's steps against Canadian institutions over Uyghurs, Tibet

Sititi rises from rookie to stardom

PRF calls for reflection

Aniston shares a glimpse her of Christmas celebration

Toyota is donating $1 million to Trump's inauguration

Christopher Nolan’s next film will be a star

Nabavatu families celebrate love and unity

Weightlifting Fiji celebrates succesful year this christmas

Flash flood warning issued

LTA focuses on reckless driving

Police target illicit drug trade

Bulavou’s Christmas gift packs

Nadi bus services halted

Growers Fund and Shop N Save brighten Christmas for needy families

Tallulah Willis announces her engagement

Starbucks strike to expand to over 300 US stores on Christmas Eve, union says

A festive call for unity

Fiji Pearls climb to 14th in World Netball rankings

Labasa’s Christmas goat market

Council workers get special Christmas bonus

FIFA amends transfer regulations following Diarra ruling

Global hunger crisis deepens as major nations skimp on aid

Tabuya slams private video leak

Police find meth

Inter edge past Como in title chase

Siddharth Anand takes over directorial rein of SRK's king

Suspect charged in fatal burning of woman on New York City subway

Former US President Bill Clinton hospitalized with fever

Fijians called to foster unity this Christmas

Fiji Bitter Series drives community development in Cakaudrove

Todd hopes to do better for Fiji Amateur Boxing

FijiNikua to showcase Fijian stories

Canada's Trudeau faces increasing pressure from his own MPs to quit

Two arrested for intimidating bus attendant

Maitland Australia praises Fiji’s Netball festival experience

Nadi bakeries gear up for last-minute orders

India skipper Rohit backs Kohli to find fix for off-stump woes

Tabuya under scrutiny following alleged controversial video

Hilary Duff and Matthew's anniversary tributes

ADB provides $5m grant for Vanuatu quake relief

FCCC identifies 44 potential breaches

Mozambique's top court confirms ruling party win in disputed election

Ivory Coast's economic hub Abidjan turns into vibrant graffiti gallery

Trump transition team plans immediate WHO withdrawal

Qatar and Jordan pledge support to Syria

PM lauds Fiji Muslim League over land issue

Fiji Year 13 exam records 86% pass rate

Coral Coast 7s teams confirmed

Prevention key to tackling drug crisis

Festive season should be a time of joy, not heartbreak

Taylor Swift gifts children’s hospital patient some twinning fashion

Major fire averted at CJS mall

Over 200 killed in Haiti's Cite Soleil massacre

Labasa couple charged with fraud and impersonation

Drua partners with Carve Sunglasses

Sisters hold on to Christmas card tradition

Italy to prolong war supplies to Ukraine until the end of 2025

Kon sets sights on overseas talent

International Netball Festival concludes in Lautoka

Francis Ford Coppola shares harrowing story of being a polio survivor

El Salvador lawmakers overturn mining ban in win for president

Two arrested for alleged drug possession

Fiji braces for heavy rain this festive season

Restaurant staff to face court over obstruction charges

House Ethics report finds evidence Matt Gaetz paid for sex and drugs

Trudeau faces pressure to resign

Police ramp up operations

Labasa 7s focuses on community and youth development

Government marks two-year anniversary with economic progress

Derelict vessels could become tourist attractions

Athletes undergo offseason training

Pickering appointed as new Director FIU

Flash flood alert for Western and Northern divisions

PNG to host next MSG Prime Minister’s cup

Union unveils new logo

Last-minute rush for Labasa tailors

India seamer Shami ruled out of remaining two Australia tests

Grand Slam doubles champion suspended

Acting COMPOL urges unity amid challenges

Lifeline Fiji receives $10K financial boost

Fiji 7s trading feasts for fitness

Nabua eviction sparks housing concerns

Fiji targets FIFA ranking boost

PM assures payment for Tiger Restaurant staff

Police ramp up efforts for safer roads this festive season

TSLS urges students to submit results and offer letter

More international fights next year

Fiji Ports shareholders receive $16.6m in dividends

Tens of thousands gather in anti-government protest in Belgrade

Two of three murder accused refused bail

Minister inaugurates Fishers Union Office

Union strikes deal, Christmas bonus for workers

Shreyas Talpade on the change in Allu Arjun’s voice in Pushpa 2

Avengers lead the charge in SVA trial selections

New home brings hope to Tavueni mother

Fiji Airways first to resume commercial Vanuatu flights

Employers reminded of public holiday pay

Mozambique's death toll from Cyclone Chido rises to 94

Blake Lively's complaint sparks buzz

Rome's Trevi Fountain restored in time for Jubilee year

Sudan's RSF says seizes back control of key Darfur base from army allies

Suspect in German Christmas market attack held on murder charges

Fiji Bitter series heads north

Meat standards in Fiji remain a concern

Rabuka inspires youth with story of perseverance

Ba Women to represent Fiji in OFC Women’s league

Brazilian Fonseca keen to emulate Sinner with Next Gen title

IFRC gets financial boost for earthquake relief efforts

Martin short joins SNL club

Shangri-La introduces new Indian culinary adventure

Saim Ayub century takes Pakistan to ODI series sweep in S Africa

Heartwarming holiday efforts for Togafoila

Small plane crashes into Brazil tourist city, killing at least 10

FRU mourns Mataitoga's passing

Trump threatens to retake control of Panama Canal

Four killed in helicopter crash at Turkish hospital

Prasad reflects on Fiji's journey in Christmas message

‘Stranger Things 5’ has wrapped

Nyika ready for Jai Opetaia in IBF title fight

Two in custody for alleged drug possession

Two charged for obtaining financial advantage

US warplane shot down in Red Sea 'friendly fire' incident

Mbappe shines as Real Madrid overcome Sevilla

$57k investment fuels economic growth

Vanuatu hit by another earthquake as hundreds of Australians return home

Trump's tougher stance on Fentanyl

Government reviews funding requests

Fiji 7s maintain intensity

Eight police officers face criminal charges

Police record 19 percent hike in overall crime

$15M investment in tobacco control to generate $900M

Kerevi makes history in League-One opener