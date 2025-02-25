European leaders in Kyiv to mark three years of war

[ Source: Reuters ]
Ukraine hosted European leaders to mark three years of all-out war with Russia, while top U.S. officials stayed away in a clear illustration of President Donald Trump’s motion towards Moscow since returning to power.
Still reeling from Trump calling the Ukrainian President a “dictator” and seeking elections that are banned by martial law.
Ukraine says that was in the final stages of agreeing a deal with Washington to provide access to its mineral wealth.
Article continues after advertisement
Advertisement