Eight dead after stabbing at school in eastern China

Eight people have died and 17 others have been injured following a stabbing incident outside a school in eastern China.
A 21-year-old man was arrested at Wuxi Yixing Arts and Crafts Vocational and Technical College in the city of Wuxi at about 18:30 local time (10:30 GMT), according to a statement from local police.
The attack follows an incident on Monday where at least 35 people were killed when a driver plowed a car into crowds at a stadium in the southern city of Zhuhai.
Police said the driver was unhappy with a divorce settlement, but the incident sparked questions about a recent spate of public violence in the country.
