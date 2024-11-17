Eight dead after stabbing at school in eastern China

[Source: BBC]

Eight people have died and 17 others have been injured following a stabbing incident outside a school in eastern China.

A 21-year-old man was arrested at Wuxi Yixing Arts and Crafts Vocational and Technical College in the city of Wuxi at about 18:30 local time (10:30 GMT), according to a statement from local police.

The attack follows an incident on Monday where at least 35 people were killed when a driver plowed a car into crowds at a stadium in the southern city of Zhuhai.

Police said the driver was unhappy with a divorce settlement, but the incident sparked questions about a recent spate of public violence in the country.