World

Cubans are disappearing as they sail to America

Reuters

October 13, 2024 3:03 pm

[Source: Reuters]

Every day, Cuban mother Mayra Ruiz wakes up wondering if today might be the day she hears from her only son, Maiquel Gonzalez.

Gonzalez disappeared without a trace in December 2022 alongside 28 friends and family who fled for Florida aboard a homemade boat.

They were frantic to escape the crisis-racked Caribbean island, amid signs the United States was about to tighten immigration rules.

Article continues after advertisement

For nearly two years, Ruiz has lived in limbo, yearning for any sign of her son.

“We haven’t had good news, but we haven’t had bad news either,” said the 61-year-old, who lives in the city of Santa Clara, in central Cuba.

“My mother’s heart tells me he’s alive… but not hearing from him is torture.”

Gonzalez, who would now be 28, was typical of Cuba’s youth, his mother said: He loved music and dance, and drove a motorcycle taxi.

But he also dreamt of a car, and a better home for his mother and father.

He knew he could never afford the nearly $5,000 price tag to fly to Nicaragua and then journey north to the U.S. border – the preferred migration route of many Cubans. So when the opportunity to take a homemade boat across the Straits of Florida presented itself – for less than $200 – he jumped at it.

The price was right. The distance, little more than 90 miles, far shorter.

But the risk was incalculable.

The Straits, which bridge the gap between Cuba and the U.S. state of Florida, are plagued by strong currents, treacherous weather and shark-infested waters – considered among the five most dangerous migrant crossings globally, the U.N. says.

Reuters spoke with more than 40 friends and family of those lost on that boat.

The conversations shed light on the complex calculus made by would-be migrants before undertaking the life-or-death journey.

They also highlight how some families are left permanently scarred by their disappearance.

The U.N.’s Missing Migrants Project says 626 have died along the route since 2014, but cases like this one – never investigated by regional governments nor registered by the U.N. – suggest the numbers who disappear at sea may far exceed official counts.

Some family and neighbors of those lost told Reuters that preparations were already underway for a new exodus as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump debate immigration policy ahead of the Nov. 5 election, sowing fear among prospective migrants that the U.S. may again tighten its entry requirements.

The U.N. project has already recorded a nearly 20% surge in dead or missing migrants along traditional Caribbean migratory routes through Sept. 13.

The U.N. project classifies the missing boat of 29 as an “invisible” shipwreck, in which a vessel is reported missing, those aboard disappear, and neither authorities, the media, nor relatives can say for sure what became of them.

It’s a phenomenon echoed in other refugee hotspots worldwide such as the Mediterranean and off the West African coast.

Reuters provided the names, birthdates, and the precise location and date of departure of the missing boat to migration authorities in the United States, in Cuba and in the nearby Bahamas.

Neither U.S. or Bahamian authorities had any information on their whereabouts, nor had any government conducted a thorough investigation into the boat’s disappearance.

Local authorities around the small farm town of Palma Sola, where the boat disappeared, conducted a search a week after the boat’s disappearance but found nothing.

“It wasn’t just one person, it was massive,” said Ruiz, in tears during an interview at a farmhouse just a mile or so from where her son disappeared.

“It’s cruel, but the governments don’t give us answers.”

BAD LUCK

U.N. experts say 2022 was an especially bad year for migrants in the Caribbean region – the most lethal on record.

Word was spreading in Cuba of a pending U.S. crackdown on illegal migration by land and sea as the Biden administration prepared to implement its parole policy in 2023.

That new policy allowed Cubans, as well as those from Nicaragua, Haiti and Venezuela – to enter the U.S. legally provided they met certain requirements.

But it came together with stronger enforcement, including across the Florida Straits, which prompted a rush to leave Cuba before the crackdown began.

Trump, who has touted anti-immigration policies as a key part of his campaign platform, has said he would eliminate the Biden parole program.

The initiative has allowed hundreds of thousands of migrants with U.S. sponsors to enter the country legally.

The U.N. declined to comment on the U.S. elections or immigration policy.

Edwin Viales, a regional monitor for the U.N.’s Missing Migrants project, told Reuters that migrant deaths are often the result of “restrictive policies that force people to migrate irregularly.”

By the time the doomed raft was preparing to depart in late 2022, food, medicine and fuel shortages were worsening following a deep recession triggered by the global pandemic as well as more aggressive U.S. sanctions under Trump that had made life miserable for many in Cuba.

Desperation had set in.

“The clock was ticking,” said Kastia Rodriguez, a 36-year old who lost both a brother and a sister on the missing boat.

“If they didn’t go, they would be turned back.”

Taking off from remote and poverty-stricken Palma Sola, the home of many of those who vanished, provided the shortest route from the Cuban coast to the nearby Florida Keys, and the cheapest.

The group’s homemade boat, or “balsa,” seemed like a winner, said Carlos Raul Reyes, an experienced local fisherman whose nephew was among the crew.

He said it measured nearly 30 feet (9 meters) in length, built from solid wood planks with 16 flotation tanks – repurposed gas cans – to each side and a bus engine for power.

But bad luck struck early, he said. The crew, which set out under the cover of darkness, was forced to return for a forgotten bottle of engine oil, costing them a day – and their cherished clear-weather window.

A storm was brewing. The wind veered from a more favorable south to north, frothing up waves of 10 feet or more, sheets of driving rain and ushering in an unusually bitter chill.

“If they hadn`t turned around, they would have made it for sure,” said Reyes, who searched for their bodies later but found only some familiar clothes and some spilled rice where the crew had camped before departing.

“The conditions got very bad.”

On December 26, 2022, one of their crew called home by cell phone, assuring family back home they were ok.

That was the last anyone would hear from them.

DEAD ENDS

Anxiety turned to panic about a week after the boat’s initial departure, family members recall.

On January 6, 2023, less than two weeks after the boat left, the family alerted the police in the nearby town of Marti.

A search by local authorities and local fishermen turned up nothing, family members said.

Officials with Cuba’s foreign ministry advised Kastia Rodriguez, whose brother and sister were among the missing, to watch for migrants returned to Havana on charter flights from the Bahamas, where many had been detained.

Her siblings never materialized.

The months to come saw reports of mysterious phone calls from the U.S. as well as a sighting – later recanted – of one of the young men from the boat near Fort Lauderdale.

Many friends and family cling to the belief the migrants were detained in the United States, or in the Bahamas.

But some now concede, reluctantly, that their loved ones may have drowned.

“The weather was bad, and the ocean is a traitor. Maybe they were shipwrecked, but where is the evidence?,” said Luis del Sol Vasquez, 69, whose only son vanished with the boat.

Back home, in Palma Sola, the boat’s disappearance left some children in the town without a mother or a father, devastating the close-knit community.

Marbelia Estrada, 56, lost two children, an adult son and daughter, on the boat. Both had children of their own.

Her daughter left two children without a parent after her husband took another rustic boat to the United States to earn money to support the family.

Both children are now under the care of Sosa, their grandmother. All are traumatized, she said.

“We had to take them to a psychologist,” Estrada told Reuters. “The 5-year old often asks, when is Papa coming home? He sometimes doesn’t eat; he gets very sad.”

The U.S. Coast Guard, which patrols the Straits of Florida and returns illegal migrants attempting to cross illegally to their home countries, told Reuters “there is not a case that matches this migrant voyage”, after reviewing a list of the boat’s crew.

Neither U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) nor U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) had any record of the case.

The Bahamas’ top immigration official, William Pratt, told Reuters in an email that “none of the names you provided appear in our Detainee Management System.”

“HORROR SHOW”

Upwards of one million Cubans have left the island since 2020, roughly a tenth of the population, in an exodus demographers say has few parallels outside of war.

There are few signs of it slowing, especially as a fresh U.S. move to restrict illegal immigration further may be looming no matter who wins the November elections.

Cuba’s government – which has long blamed U.S. sanctions for tanking its economy and stoking migration – is taking note.

“The issue of migration has become, like never before in the last 25 years, a key point of the current U.S. electoral campaign,” according to a report in state-run media outlet Granma in late September.

“This is sounding alarms for potential migrants who will try to reach U.S. territory more quickly before the elections… and on many occasions they resort to irregular migratory movements.”

Alain Molina, from the nearby coastal town of Coralillo, who survived his own shipwreck on a U.S.-bound balsa in December 2022, said he believed another such wave of emigration was imminent, as the island’s communist-run economy flounders.

“People are already making preparations. Everyone is talking about it,” Molina said.

He had already been offered a seat on a boat, he said, though he’d declined.

“It’s going to kick off again at any moment.”

Committee formed to oversee COMPOL selection

Do not be afraid of the military: Tikoduadua

WAF working to resolve disruption

NFP re-elects leadership unopposed at AGM

Ministry committed to fostering inclusive dialogue

Ditoka highlights the need for system upgrades

Boosting local rice production vital says President

Another 58 farmers’ benefit from lease renewal program

New policy to ensure sustainability of fisheries sector

APTC and TAFE Queensland boost vocational training in Fiji

Mata Dance Group prepares for FMF Diwali Mela

Queen Elizabeth II battled bone cancer

Cubans are disappearing as they sail to America

Kylie shares proof Stormi Webster growing up fast

Florida residents hit by Milton and Helene vow to rebuild

Maqala's airborne try leads Bayonne to victory

Fiji Bati's special appearance boosts occasion

Nadi and Suva to battle for Futsal title

Schmeichel caught out as Zubimendi earns depleted Spain 1-0 win

Chelsea top WSL after early goals secure 2-1 win at Arsenal

Chinese premier in Hanoi agrees to boost ties with Vietnam

Firerose would tell her younger self to "Run" from him

Harris releases medical report, drawing contrast with Trump

Nick Cannon details attending Diddy party at 16

Israeli strikes kill 29 people in Gaza, tanks push north

Cawanibuka excited for young talent in development program

Acting COMPOL stresses integrity and justice

Spain edge Fijiana in thriller to lift WVX3 trophy

Suva Swift retains Super League title

Samson fireworks secure clean sweep for India against Bangladesh

Croatia come from behind to beat Scotland

Djokovic beats Fritz to set up Shanghai final with Sinner

Three in a row for Police Blues in Escott Shield

Al Pacino says being a new dad at 84 is a ‘mini miracle’

MSF suspends support to famine-stricken camp

Seru likely to make Top 14 debut

Relook at 2013 Constitution necessary, time to heal says PM

Baby Pearls Kikau to work on finishing

NFP members asked to move on from traumatic past

Awareness is key to inclusion says Tuimabu

Nadi faces Suva in decider

India series always attritional, says Australia captain Cummins

Youth engagement vital in decision-making

Revitalizing religious traditions through Diwali Mela

Arrest warrant issued for ex-Wallabies captain Elsom

Sandra and Keanu reunite for ‘Speed’ anniversary screening

US Treasury's Adeyemo to discuss Russia sanctions

Nicaragua breaks diplomatic relations with Israel

Yasawa Island Resort & Spa gets global recognition

Chappell Roan on the surprising Grammy award

PM emphasizes rebuilding Fiji’s future at NFP convention

Radradra rallies Fiji to back Bati & Bulikula

President’s appointment later this month

Suva to face Nadi in play-off

FCEF and FHTA raise concerns over proposed amendment

Britain to test New Zealand dominance in America's Cup duel

Dumfries rescues point for Dutch in 1-1 draw with Hungary

More women joining cooperatives

Kenya to send more police to Haiti after new gang attacks

Jennifer Lopez reflects on how her ‘world exploded’

Kawakawa and Donu ban lifted

Han Kang's books fly off the shelves in South Korea

Japan's Nihon Hidankyo wins 2024 Nobel Peace Prize

Byrne excited for tough November Tests

Auditor General’s report on Walesi expected soon

Prasad outlines NFP convention’s agenda

Girls Take Over program launched

Mafoa's footy passion rooted in league and Fiji

Kali Tui shines in VT1S's new R&B hit

Kirtan artist shares excitement for FMF Diwali Mela

Kautoga dedicates win to fans

Last of 'Big Four', Djokovic battles on

Britain to face Italy in final of first America's Cup for women

Phallic 12-metre art installation raises eyebrows in Naples

Samusamuvodre grateful to Drua

New e-ticketing system to roll out early next year

Fiji Police Force unfolds new chapter

Four uncapped players named in November tour

We could’ve done better: Roy Krishna

More than 140 local vendors benefits from new Nakasi Market

Obama rips Trump on campaign trail for Harris

Multi-faceted approach needed to curb the spread of HIV

Suva crushes Savusavu in play-off opener

New commercial lots for Savusavu

Fiji’s building approvals soar, with more projects coming

Termite baiting program set to begin in Lautoka

Raiwai Butter to perform at Diwali Mela

Director Steve McQueen's 'Blitz' opens 2024 London Film Festival

At least 20 killed in attack on miners in Pakistan

Turn wind into jobs with local turbine tower production

Spanish scientists to shed light on mystery of Columbus origins

Top Hezbollah official 'survives assassination attempt'

$75M stand-by loan to boost disaster preparedness

Drua focus on growth as pre-season begins

London art fair gives voice to women's 'creative power'

TLFC urged to strengthen efforts in resolving iTaukei disputes

11 changes for Fijiana's final showdown

Players gave their all: Matanisiga

Murder charge for shot man over alleged family stabbing

FCS pushes for dedicated drug rehabilitation center

Concerns over unfair practices in student bus fare tapping

Mateinaqara, Khem return for IDC

No case for the defence as Greece stun experimental England

Designer highlights pacific culture on global stage

WNBA Finals expanding to best-of-seven in 2025

Age no barrier for octogenarian South Korean

AI deepfake ads set to screen during federal election

Suvavou honored at Fiji Police Force's 150th anniversary

Two arrested following restaurant robbery

BSP and Fexco Fiji partner for direct-to-bank remittances

PM to address NFP convention

Montoya leaving Warriors

Men to front court over alleged scam

Drug raids lead to more arrests

Han Kang of South Korea wins Nobel literature prize 2024

Hurricane Milton ploughs across Florida, killing five

Fiji committed to peace and multilateralism: Rabuka

FRU yet to receive evidence

Cabinet approves commissioners for FEC

Ministry continues awareness on communicable disease

Bainivalu highlights lack of awareness on fish ban

Dakuitoga glad that Fiji Residents back

Strategic plan to prioritize three key areas

Bula Boys claim victory on Fiji Day

Murder victim's mum backs DNA lab poll funding pledge

FENC Fiji faces financial challenges as assistance demands increases

Club banned from signing new players

Nadal to end stellar career after injury-hit spell

USP rises 200 places in 2025 THE rankings

RFMF 7th Battalion annual camp commences

Defence review report to be released soon

Ex-servicemen share fond memories of 1970

Players encouraged to follow proper channels

New Caledonia make perfect start to qualifying campaign

Fiji flag display to mark Independence Day

US moves to break google dominance

MSMEs capitalize on Fiji Day Market

Saoirse Ronan says WW2 film is 'incredibly relevant'

Clark proud of women’s achievements

Ba Hospital to achieve JCI accreditation

Home games will help develop football: Sherman

Taylor Swift donates $5 million for relief

NCD awareness show to premiere today

California confirms third bird flu case

Thousands gather to mark Independence Day

Ratan Tata dies at 86

Ikanivere hopeful for 2025 season

Anyone's game says Smith

President urges Fijians to unite for a hopeful future

J.Lo reflects on last year's turmoil

NRLW reps in for Bulikula

Child allegedly injured in domestic violence incident

Saudi Arabia misses U.N. seat

India thumps Bangladesh in T20 international

Women lead the way in male-dominant fields

NFP celebrates contribution to nation building

Hezbollah, Israeli troops clash at border

PM calls for unity and progress in Fiji Day message

Bula Boys ready for Solomon Islands

Rauluni resigns as Fijiana XV coach

FBC and Dialogue Fiji sign MOU

Drua book officially launched

Italy to prove worth

Musa back in the country as a free man

Cyber security reform to learn from past data breaches

Audit concludes at FRU and all paid

Fijians embrace the noble banner blue

Sherman expects large Solomon Island fan turnout

Prasad warns suppliers following chicken price hike

Masked men enter Nadi restaurant take off with register

Normal bus operations for Labasa

Bati journey continues for Navale

Ba Hospital in full operation after official opening

Art of Living Foundation fights addiction

Hezbollah targets Israeli troops on Lebanese border, sirens in Beirut

'The Office' star Jenna Fischer reveals cancer battle

New show spotlights NCD’s

We met all the requirements says Lenoa

Fiji anticipates one to two cyclones

Stepfather jailed for rape

FCCC investigates price hike on chicken

Trilateral partnership to boost disaster management

Project Voyager boosts village economy

Win in opener very important says Sherman

Sally Field had 'horrific' illegal abortion aged 17

New Socceroos coach Popovic demands intensity lift

Burnes son makes Bati squad

Chance for Bati to play in Pacific Cup

PM responds to socializing controversy involving officials

Rabuka clarifies device upgrades

COC to review applicants

Fisheries sector contributed $207.1 million

Evacuation center boosts village resilience

All for dad: Haider

Five hospitalized after accident

New clean water supply for villagers

NZ's Williamson hurt again, in doubt for India series

Hurricane Milton threatens Florida as Category 5 storm, thousands flee

Lisa Marie Presley kept late son's body on dry ice

Australians return home on Lebanon evacuation flights